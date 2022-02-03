GeyserCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6,855.80 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 68.5% lower against the dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,855.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,116.44 or 1.79599999 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,667,796 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.