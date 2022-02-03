Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 453,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 25.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 428,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $969,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,139 shares of company stock worth $7,389,432 in the last 90 days.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDUP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

