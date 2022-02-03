Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,697 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.48. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.47.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

