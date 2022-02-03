Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 158,508 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

CAKE opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

