Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,431,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXST opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. RxSight Inc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Analysts anticipate that RxSight Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXST. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

