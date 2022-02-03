Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

