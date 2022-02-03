Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.92. 41,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 42,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.