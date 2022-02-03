Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Timken worth $27,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Timken by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.