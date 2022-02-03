Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vir Biotechnology worth $26,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,487,236. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

