Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,503 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.72% of German American Bancorp worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

