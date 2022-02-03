Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,219 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Hexcel worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 281.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

