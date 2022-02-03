Golff Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1.30 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00112618 BTC.

Golff Profile

GOF is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.