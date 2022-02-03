Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

