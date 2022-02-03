Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 52.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAY opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

