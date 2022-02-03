Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 172543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several brokerages have commented on GPR. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$111.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.