Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.