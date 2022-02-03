Greenleaf Trust Acquires 36 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day moving average is $484.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

