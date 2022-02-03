Greenleaf Trust Acquires 81 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

VMC opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.