Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,297 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

