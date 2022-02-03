Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,054 shares of company stock worth $1,219,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

