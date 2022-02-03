Greenleaf Trust Has $293,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ameren were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

