Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.