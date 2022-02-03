Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 132,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$19.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

