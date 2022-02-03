Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.35. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 8,277 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Grupo México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

