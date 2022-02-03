Guy Chiarello Sells 8,408 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00.

FISV stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,265 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

