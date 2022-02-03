GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO opened at $82.79 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

