Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $100,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

