Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

