Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

HBI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 303,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

