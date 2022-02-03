HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $193,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

