Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HDI. upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.07.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$48.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.05. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

