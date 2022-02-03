Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

