Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Purchases $43,703.27 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HROW opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

