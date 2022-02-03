Harvest Finance Price Reaches $100.79 on Major Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $100.79 or 0.00274561 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.36 million and $13.91 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 684,353 coins and its circulating supply is 668,303 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.