Haywood Securities Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Haywood Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

