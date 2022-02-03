Head to Head Analysis: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) versus First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First of Long Island pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 31.79% 10.39% 1.04% Capital Bancorp 22.99% 21.63% 1.80%

Risk and Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.80 $43.09 million $1.81 12.03 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.98 $39.98 million $2.83 8.75

First of Long Island has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

