Head to Head Comparison: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Altex Industries alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Altex Industries and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09% Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 32.13 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.99 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -2.48

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Altex Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.