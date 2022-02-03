Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $7,803,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $8,835,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

