Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

