Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter valued at $498,000.

HCVIU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,509. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

