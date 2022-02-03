Henrietta Baldock Acquires 789 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 291.30 ($3.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 282.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.24) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 331.25 ($4.45).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

