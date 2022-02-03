Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

