Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,268,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,930,000 after buying an additional 619,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after acquiring an additional 384,539 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,903,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 272,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,141,000 after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

