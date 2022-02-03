Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 140.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,581. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

