Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 483,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

