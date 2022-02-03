Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 279,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 55,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

