Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hologic stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 155,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.