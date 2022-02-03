HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report $79.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $80.40 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $328.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $336.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.49 million, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. HomeStreet has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

