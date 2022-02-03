Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $11.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.84. The company had a trading volume of 236,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $196.05 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

