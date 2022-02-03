Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 257,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 654,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.